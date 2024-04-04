Tata Motors UK JLR registrations climb 29% YoY in March

The auto major said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK jumped 29.3% to 17,066 units in March 2024 from 13,200 units in March 2023.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of March 2024.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded 10.4% increase in March 2024 to 317,786 units from 287,825 units in March 2023.

While Jaguar registrations surged 141.8% to 4,690 units while Land Rover registrations grew by 9.9% to 12,376 units in March 2024 over March 2023.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,025.11 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 25.07% YoY stood to Rs 1,09,799.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.30% to close at Rs 1,012.05 on the BSE.

