Tata Power Company Ltd Falls 3.98%

Tata Power Company Ltd lost 3.98% today to trade at Rs 408.05. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.55% to quote at 5613.16. The index is up 3.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 1.9% and PTC India Ltd lost 1.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 98.24 % over last one year compared to the 25.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Power Company Ltd has added 4.07% over last one month compared to 3.01% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 433.2 on 07 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 182.45 on 28 Mar 2023.

