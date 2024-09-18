Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 445.75, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.13% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 55.32% gain in the Nifty Energy. Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 445.75, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25476.3. The Sensex is at 83297.27, up 0.26%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 6.44% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42648.8, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 446.15, down 0.02% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 70.13% in last one year as compared to a 28.01% gain in NIFTY and a 55.32% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 56.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

