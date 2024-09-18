Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel soars after bagging Rs 9-cr contract from NewSpace India

Avantel soars after bagging Rs 9-cr contract from NewSpace India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel jumped 5.31% to Rs 178.60 after the company said that it has received a purchase order worth of Rs 9.39 crore from NewSpace India.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of ground segment hub. The said contract is expected to be executed by November 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software defined radios, high power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 7.38 crore on 24.9% fall in net sales to Rs 51.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India should not be seen as 3rd or 4th-largest GHG emitter: Bhupender Yadav

Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in parts of India

Boeing, striking union set to resume contract talks on Wednesday

India 'big abuser' of US trade ties, says Trump ahead of meeting PM Modi

Pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Syria were made in Budapest: Taiwan firm

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story