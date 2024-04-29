Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2024.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2024.

Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 110.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15446 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 589.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2535 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd surged 16.93% to Rs 672.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3162 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd gained 14.15% to Rs 59.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8792 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd jumped 13.14% to Rs 743.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4619 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

