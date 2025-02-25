Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Company receives affirmation in corporate family rating

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
From Moody's

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has affirmed Tata Power Company (TPC)'s corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook is underpinned by TPC's strong financial performance and our expectation that the company is likely to maintain its stronger credit metrics with improved operating efficiencies in its regulated businesses and growing renewable generation portfolio," says Zi Zhu, a Moody's Ratings Analyst.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

