TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Manba Finance

To offer finance solutions for its commercial mobility portfolio

TVS Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manba Finance to offer retail finance solutions for its commercial mobility portfolio. This strategic partnership aims to enhance vehicle affordability and improve access to structured financing for customers across India.

Under the agreement, Manba Finance will provide monthly EMI-based financing solutions for the entire range of TVS Commercial Mobility vehicles, covering both passenger and cargo three-wheelers, across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen TVS Commercial Mobility's ecosystem by offering competitive funding schemes, reduced turnaround time (TAT) for loan processing, and deeper penetration into rural and semi-urban markets. By simplifying access to finance, the partnership seeks to support last-mile entrepreneurs and fleet operators in scaling their businesses.