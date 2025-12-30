ITI wins Rs 72.76 cr Ice-Hockey Rink Project in Himachal Pradesh

ITI has received a work order for Ice-Hockey Rink Project in Kaza, Lahaul & Spiti in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The value of the work order is worth Rs. 72.76 crore which has been released by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul & Spiti, for construction of an Ice-Hockey Rink facility at Kaza Soma, Lahaul & Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh.

Under the awarded contract, ITI will build a full-fledged Ice-Hockey Rink along with a 500-kW solar power backup system, as well as install CCTV cameras, lighting and other associated accessories, ensuring a high-quality facility suitable for both players and spectators. This project is part of the broader effort to develop world-class sports infrastructure in the remote high-altitude region of Spiti Valley which will complement ongoing initiatives under the High-Altitude Sports Training Centre scheme. With this investment, local administration aims to boost sports opportunities, promote youth engagement, and develop sports tourism in Lahaul & Spiti district, which is situated at high altitude of approx. 12,000 ft.