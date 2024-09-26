Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.36, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% gain in NIFTY and a 46.1% gain in the Nifty Metal. Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.36, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 26094.2. The Sensex is at 85475.02, up 0.36%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 6.24% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9777.15, up 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 472.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 413.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.9, up 1.9% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 28.26% in last one year as compared to a 32.35% gain in NIFTY and a 46.1% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News