Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 1301.05 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 27.39% to Rs 157.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 1301.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1402.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.87% to Rs 679.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 624.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 5117.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4414.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1301.051402.395117.204414.1718.4417.3018.3918.60259.75285.361037.92890.70230.79260.34932.05796.15157.24216.56679.37624.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News