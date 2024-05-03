Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.20% to Rs 46.10 crore

Net Loss of Inox Green Energy Services reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 46.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 66.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 202.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.1054.36 -15 202.00247.88 -19 OPM %31.614.73 -39.5612.67 - PBDT38.3910.06 282 94.3419.38 387 PBT25.34-3.66 LP 41.70-38.15 LP NP-0.76-2.69 72 11.51-66.87 LP

