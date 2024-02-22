Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tele Business Services to offer Single Number Unified Solution

Tata Tele Business Services to offer Single Number Unified Solution

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

For Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business

Tata Tele Business Services has announced to offer Single Number Unified Solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business. Single Number Unified Solution brings together the power of TTBS Toll-free numbers and superior UX and reach of WhatsApp Business Platform, enabling enterprises to have seamless and impactful interactions with their customers. TTBS has already onboarded businesses from Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, BFSI and Services sector to enable enhanced customer experience.

Single Number Unified Solution allows businesses to use their TTBS Toll-Free Number as their WhatsApp Business Number, enabling a smooth omnichannel experience. This cutting-edge solution will transform the customer services by empowering enterprises to centralise their customer engagements, delivering an unparalleled customer support and satisfaction.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks edge higher

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 307.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 313.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ABB India hits all-time high after Q4 PAT climbs 13% to Rs 345 cr

ICRA affirms ratings of Bharat Electronics; maintains 'stable' outlook

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd soars 1.08%, Gains for third straight session

NBCC and HUDCO signs two MoUs

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story