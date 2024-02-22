Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1544.05, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 57.54% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1544.05, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 21967.9. The Sensex is at 72321.93, down 0.41%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 12.03% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18916.45, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1542.15, up 0.02% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 58.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 57.54% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 89.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News