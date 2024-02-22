Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC and HUDCO signs two MoUs

NBCC and HUDCO signs two MoUs

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
For collaboration for implementation of consultancy services and asset monetization activities

NBCC (India) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has entered into the Memorandum of Understandings on 21 February 2024 as follow:

1. Reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of consultancy services

2. Reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strength for the effective implementation of Asset Monetization Activities

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

