Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.44% today to trade at Rs 46.34. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.36% to quote at 3043.39. The index is up 0.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 0.51% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 0.26% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16644 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 88.88 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.6 on 08 Dec 2025.