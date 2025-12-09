Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 1.44%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 0.26% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.44% today to trade at Rs 46.34. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.36% to quote at 3043.39. The index is up 0.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 0.51% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 1.78 % over last one year compared to the 3.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 0.26% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16644 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 88.88 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.6 on 08 Dec 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader mkt underperforms

Shares of Helloji Holidays list in MT group

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story