INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

The Indian rupee continues to stay downbeat around Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades on Tuesday. INR opened at Rs 90.15 per dollar and recovered to a high of 89.99 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at 90.09 against the US dollar, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments. Multiple pressures, such as sustained importer demand for the American currency, foreign fund outflows from equities, and lingering uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, are keeping investor sentiment fragile. The benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 609.68 points, or 0.71 percent, to 85,102.69, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 225.90 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,960.55.

