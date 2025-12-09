Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

INR stays downbeat; lingers around Rs 90/$ mark

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee continues to stay downbeat around Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades on Tuesday. INR opened at Rs 90.15 per dollar and recovered to a high of 89.99 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at 90.09 against the US dollar, as elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments. Multiple pressures, such as sustained importer demand for the American currency, foreign fund outflows from equities, and lingering uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, are keeping investor sentiment fragile. The benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 609.68 points, or 0.71 percent, to 85,102.69, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 225.90 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,960.55.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scrabble partners with Timewaying - LED cinema technology pioneer

Wall Street Dips Ahead of Fed Decision as Investors Take Profits

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader mkt underperforms

Shares of Helloji Holidays list in MT group

JSW Steel records 5% growth in crude steel production

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story