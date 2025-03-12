Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.27% over last one month compared to 5.09% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.81% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 3.47% today to trade at Rs 62.3. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.05% to quote at 2628.42. The index is down 5.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd increased 2.31% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 7.3 % over last one year compared to the 0.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 14.27% over last one month compared to 5.09% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45634 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 111.48 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 54.01 on 03 Mar 2025.

