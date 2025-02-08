Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3947.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2788.89% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 3947.37% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2788.89% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.800.27 2789 OPM %97.4451.85 -PBDT7.690.19 3947 PBT7.690.19 3947 NP7.690.19 3947
