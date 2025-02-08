Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 3947.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2788.89% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 3947.37% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2788.89% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.800.2797.4451.857.690.197.690.197.690.19

