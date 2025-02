United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 33.89 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 9.05% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.8933.9515.856.604.884.733.613.492.652.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News