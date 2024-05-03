Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 374.54 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 21.23% to Rs 164.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 374.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 611.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.86% to Rs 1365.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1093.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales374.54298.51 25 1365.181093.36 25 OPM %82.5781.56 -83.4182.00 - PBDT217.35177.88 22 802.47660.93 21 PBT215.03176.38 22 793.16653.72 21 NP164.03135.30 21 611.90503.01 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Zydus Foundation standalone net profit declines 84.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Dr Reddy's launches Doxycycline Capsules in the US

Singapore Market falls 0.12%

Hong Kong Market extends gain to ninth day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story