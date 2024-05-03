Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 374.54 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 21.23% to Rs 164.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 374.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 611.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.86% to Rs 1365.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1093.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

