Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 38.16% to Rs 333.70 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 31.09% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.16% to Rs 333.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales333.70241.54 38 OPM %4.567.61 -PBDT61.9416.70 271 PBT59.1115.93 271 NP20.9730.43 -31

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

