Tokyo Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 16.96 crore

Net loss of Tokyo Plast International reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 66.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.9619.67 -14 66.3775.53 -12 OPM %6.3112.56 -7.797.04 - PBDT0.702.11 -67 4.063.96 3 PBT0.071.19 -94 1.280.77 66 NP-0.060.30 PL 1.00-0.12 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

