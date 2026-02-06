Associate Sponsors

TCI Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 63.16% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of TCI Industries reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.550.95 63 OPM %31.61-57.89 -PBDT0.48-0.58 LP PBT0.38-0.64 LP NP0.38-0.64 LP

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

