TCS, Aurobindo Pharma, IFCI, KIOCL in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced that Central Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, will use TCS BaNCS to update its core technology infrastructure, drive innovation, and strengthen customer relationships. Central Banks strategic partnership with TCS aims to create frictionless and flexible customer onboarding processes, enabling continued growth for the bank.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray, 50 mcg/spray, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nasonex Nasal Spray, 50 mcg/spray of Organon LLC.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank has concluded the transfer of exposure of the bank in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC Limited, an asset reconstruction company, and has received cash consideration of Rs 203.40 crore in relation to the same.

NBCC (India): HSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) has been awarded work order by Himachal Pharma Testing Lab Limited, Salon, (H. P) amounting Rs. 14 crore.

IFCI: The company's board approved preferential issue of equity shares against capital infusion for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs 500 crore to the Promoters i.e. Government of India.

Matrimony.com: The company said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director of the company for a period from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2026.

KIOCL: KIOCL informed that, as a part of upgradation of the existing filtration system to achieve desired moisture in the filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina & slime, the company has installed four Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit.

