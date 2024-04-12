TCS, Bharti Hexacom, Maharashtra Seamless, CAMS in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): India's largest IT services company TCS is going to announce earnings for the fourth quarter.

Bharti Hexacom: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges today. The issue price is Rs 570 apiece.

L&T: The EPC major announced that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (LTIDPL), a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Dr. Reddys Laboratories: The company announced the launch of the drug-free non-invasive migraine management wearable device, Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary betapharm.

Maharashtra Seamless: The company has received order with basic value of Rs. 674 crore approx. from ONGC for supply of casing seamless pipes.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in exercise of the powers conferred on it under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, has granted authorisation to the company to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.

PVR: The cinema chain operator announced the opening of 14 screen megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia in the city of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its collaboration with FISDOM to offer 3-in-1 (savings, demat and trading accounts) through the banks mobile banking app, KBL Mobile Plus.

Trident: Trident informed that it has successfully commissioned the capacity of 1.1 MWp (megawatt peak) solar power project at Budhni in Madhya Pradesh.

Metropolis Healthcare: Metropolis Healthcare said that its core business revenue (excluding revenue from covid, covid allied tests & PPP contracts) jumped approximately 15% YoY in Q4 of FY24.

Vakrangee: Vakrangee said that it has entered into agreement with Global One Enterprise (Max TV) for offering subscription based OTT Plans through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

