Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore

Eraaya Lifespaces reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 148500.00% to Rs 297.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

