Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore

Eraaya Lifespaces reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 148500.00% to Rs 297.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.450.20 7625 297.200.20 148500 OPM %0.6560.00 -0.0430.00 - PBDT0.240.14 71 0.460.08 475 PBT0.210.14 50 0.430.08 438 NP00.14 -100 0.340.08 325

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Ramsons Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Allied Computers International (Asia) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Vakrangee partners with Max TV to provide OTT services

TVS SCS achieves a milestone of 5 lakh two-wheeler CKD kits

Larsen &amp; Toubro completes divestment of its stake in L&amp;T Infrastructure Development Projects

Maharashtra Seamless bags 674-cr order to supply pipes

PVR launches 14-screen megaplex in Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story