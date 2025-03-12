TCS expands partnership with Coop Danmark to support operations and customer experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has extended its partnership with Coop Danmark to support the core business system of Denmark's leading consumer goods retailer.

TCS has been supporting Coop Danmarks digital transformation journey and the adoption of the SAP S/4HANA enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for the past five years.

Through this extended engagement, TCS will continue to support Coops ERP, further stabilizing, optimizing, and enhancing its central digital core system. To remain competitive amidst macroeconomic volatilities and attract increasingly price-conscious shoppers, this collaboration aims to leverage advanced technology to simplify operations and enhance the customer experience.

Lars Ole Dybdal, chief technology officer (CTO), Coop Danmark, commented, We are building the Coop of the future and using the latest technology to offer a shopping experience customers will keep coming back for. To realize our vision, our digital transformation must continue. We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with TCS to accelerate our journey, innovate, and create value for our two million members.

Abhijit Niyogi, Business Head, Retail, UK, EMEA & India, TCS, said, We are proud to extend our partnership with Coop Danmark and support the critical core function of their retail business, leveraging our contextual knowledge and deep domain expertise. We look forward to integrating AI and automation in Coops core operations, supporting its goal to create a simpler, more sustainable business that meets the needs of every shopper.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, TCS Denmark, said, "Coop Denmark is creating the next generation retail company. Technology is key to unlocking potential and provides consumers with a smoother shopping experience. We are pleased that Coop continues to trust us to help them with their digital transformation.

TCS is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions.

The company reported a 3.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.45% QoQ to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.85% to Rs 3,508.80 on the BSE.

