TCS extends partnership with fashion retailer, Primark for next 5 years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) informed that it has extended its partnership with Primark for the next five years to transform Primark's technology operations to support the retailer's ambitious plans for global growth. Primark, a leading international fashion retailer operates across 17 countries in Europe and the US. The IT major has been working with Primark since 2016, establishing itself as a trusted partner to the retailer. As well as driving business-critical integration programmes and stabilising core platforms for the retailer, the company has also improved cybersecurity capabilities, improving stability and reliability of processes and systems. Under the expanded partnership, the company will help transform Primarks technology operating environment to make it more resilient, reliable, and efficient. By supporting Primarks transformation journey, the IT firm will help reduce time-to-market for the retailer, aligning with its strategies for future growth.

The company will help Primark to adopt a more agile and product-based operating model by enabling automation through intelligent automation and DevOps technologies. This new operating model will integrate and optimise application development, testing and maintenance processes.

Andrew Brothers, chief information officer, Primark, said, "To help support our ambitious growth plans were expanding our partnership with TCS to build a robust, resilient, and reliable IT operating environment to become a more efficient, technology-led global organization with the agility to quickly adapt to changing demands and requirements in a fast-paced industry.

Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to support our business to scale. This will allow us to respond to market trends and customer preferences in a timely manner, ensuring that we continue to deliver quality products at the best value for our customers."

Shekar Krishnan, vice president & head of retail UK and Europe, TCS, said, The fashion industry is continually modernising its entire value chain from conceptualisation, to design, to production and retailing with innovation-led initiatives to achieve environmental, social, and governance goals. Were thrilled to support Primarks mission to offer affordable fashion for everyone and its global vision for growth.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 12,434 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62,613 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.36% to Rs 4,522.90 on the BSE.

