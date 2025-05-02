TCS, IBM collaborate for Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s Quantum Valley Tech Park initiative

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM are partnering to further develop India's quantum industry as part of the Government of Andhra Pradesh's new, first of a kind, Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently being built in the capital city of Amaravati. The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation's most complex challenges. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM and TCS hope to accelerate the development of India's quantum ecosystem through this initiative.

Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, "Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS's Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures such as quantum. We're excited to be partnering with IBM, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Quantum Valley Tech Park and support India's National Quantum Mission to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms and applications that solve complex intractable problems and drive both economic growth and technological innovation.

