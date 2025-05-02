Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Eternal has reported 77.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 69.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenditure rose by 65.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 5761 crore during the period under review.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 15 per cent YoY to Rs 165 crore in Q4 FY25. Interest expense and depreciation charge for the fourth quarter were Rs 56 crore (up 180% YoY) and Rs 287 crore (up 105% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 97 crore, down by 39.8% from Rs 161 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Tax outgo for the March 2025 quarter was Rs 74 crore.

The food and grocery delivery companys profitability was significantly impacted due to mounting losses from the companys quick commerce business.

The company stated that it would continue to aggressively chase market share in quick commerce, ensuring that near-term profit goals dont come in the way of long-term growth.

Also Read

For FY25, Eternal has reported net profit of Rs 527 crore (up 50.1% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 20,243 crore (up 67.1% YoY).

Eternal is an Indian multinational technology company. It is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.

The scrip rose 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 234.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News