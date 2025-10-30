TCS incorporates WoS named 'HyperVault AI Data Center'

Tata Consultancy Services has incorporated 'HyperVault AI Data Center' as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company on 29 October 2025.

HyperVault has been incorporated to establish multiple AI and Sovereign Data Centers for providing Infrastructure and Technology enabled Services.

Tata Consultancy Services will subscribe to 75,00,000 equity shares of INR 10 each amounting to Rs 7.5 crore as initial capital.

