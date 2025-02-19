TCS inks pact with MassRobotics to drive robotics innovation in North America

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has collaborated with MassRobotics, an independent robotics hub dedicated to advancing robotics and connected devices.

The initiative seeks to drive innovation across North America. Through this collaboration, TCS aims to support MassRobotics' mission to promote robotics innovation by engaging with startups, researchers, and industry leaders exploring applications in sectors such as retail, travel, transportation, hospitality, and consumer products.

As part of this initiative, the IT major will have an on-site presence at MassRobotics facility in Boston, and this will allow TCS to directly collaborate with robotics startups, research institutions, and industry leaders.

TCS will engage with MassRobotics community by providing technical expertise, mentorship, and industry insights while gaining exposure to emerging robotics trends and innovations, such as physical AI and robotics for specialized sectors.

With the International Federation of Robotics projecting over 3 million units to be installed around the world in 2025, the robotics market is slated for expansion.

This collaboration, TCS said, is a testament to its mission to foster technological advancement in North America.

Tom Ryden, Executive Director, MassRobotics, said, We are excited to partner with TCS to bring innovative robotics solutions to market faster and more efficiently. TCS global reach and deep technological expertise will complement our mission to support robotics innovation and create new avenues for growth in industries that are adopting robotics solutions.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said, As robotics gains momentum across industries from retail to transportation, the potential to transform businesses and society is vast. By collaborating with MassRobotics, TCS aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that will streamline operations and drive new levels of innovation and efficiency. Together, we are shaping a future where robotics and intelligent automation empower industries and enhance lives.

TCS is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions.

The company reported a 3.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.45% QoQ to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.28% to Rs 3,785 on the BSE.

