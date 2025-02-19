Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives 'A-' leadership rating from CDP

Lupin receives 'A-' leadership rating from CDP

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For its outstanding performance in climate change and water security

Lupin announced that it has received an A- leadership rating from CDP for its outstanding performance in climate change and water security. This rating reflects Lupin's leadership in environmental transparency and performance and underscores the strategic and systematic efforts in its sustainability journey.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impact. As the founder of environmental reporting, CDP believes in transparency and the power of data to drive change.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Bank snaps seven day losing streak; trades below key moving averages

Tega Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Keystone Realtors gains after arm acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Morepen Laboratories gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story