With effect from 19 February 2025

VRL Logistics announced that the term of appointment of two of our Independent Directors, viz. Shankarasa Venkosa Ladwa (DIN 06964188) and Dr. Anand Krishnarao Pandurangi (DIN:07038691) stands completed as of 18 February 2025. They thereby cease being directors in the Company w.e.f. 19 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News