TCS joins hands with CEA to develop intelligent robotics solutions for real-world applications

Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) added 1.04% to Rs 3050.75 after the company has signed a partnership with CEA to accelerate innovation and industrialization of physical AI solutions.

The CEA is a public research organization that supports public policy decision-making and equips French and European businesses and communities with the scientific and technological means to better navigate four major societal transitions: energy transition, digital transition, future healthcare, and national/global security.

Physical AI is focused on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.

The alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use cases, from manufacturing and logistics to automation, ultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors. Key areas of collaboration include developing adaptable robots that can learn and perform a wide range of tasks in dynamic environments, designing intuitive, safe, and efficient interaction systems to enhance human-robot cooperation in industrial settings, and building robots capable of engaging with and assisting humans in social contexts, with a focus on personalized support and guidance. Alexandre Bounouh, director of CEA-List, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with TCS to accelerate the diffusion of Physical AI technologies in industry. This partnership will enable us to connect cutting-edge research with the concrete needs of businesses and to jointly invent the intelligent systems of tomorrow. By transforming collaboration between humans and machines, AI solutions applied to physical systems will optimise the production chain, thereby contributing to one of our core missions: boosting the resilience and competitiveness of French and European businesses.

Rammohan Gourneni, managing director TCS, France, said, "Our commitment to technological innovation is reflected in strong partnerships with key players like CEA. Physical AI is a key technology for the future of industry, as it combines the power of AI with the intelligence of physical systems. This partnership marks an important step in supporting our clients in their industrial transformation. TCS is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. The IT major reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025. The companys total contract value (TCV) dropped to $9.4 billion in Q1 June 2025, down 22.95% compared with $12.2 billion in Q4 March 2025. Additionally, the attrition rate was at 13.8% for the last twelve months (LTM), the highest in nearly two years.