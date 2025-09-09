TCS partners with CEA

To accelerate innovation and deployment of Physical AI solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with CEA, among the world's most innovative research institutions to accelerate innovation and industrialization of Physical AI solutions. Physical AI is focused on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.

TCS and CEA's leading French research institute for intelligent digital systems, will drive the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications. By combining CEA deep expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS' domain knowledge and global scale, the alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use casesfrom manufacturing and logistics to automationultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors.