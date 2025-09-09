TCS partners with CEA

To accelerate innovation and deployment of Physical AI solutions
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with CEA, among the world's most innovative research institutions to accelerate innovation and industrialization of Physical AI solutions. Physical AI is focused on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.
TCS and CEA's leading French research institute for intelligent digital systems, will drive the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications. By combining CEA deep expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS' domain knowledge and global scale, the alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use casesfrom manufacturing and logistics to automationultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors.
Key areas of collaboration include:Versatile Robots: Development of adaptable robots capable of learning and executing diverse tasks in a dynamic environment. Advanced Human-Robot Collaboration: Creation of intuitive, safe, and efficient human-robot interaction systems for industrial environments. Socially Assistive Robots: Creation of robots capable of interacting and assisting humans in social contexts, particularly for personalized support and guidance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app