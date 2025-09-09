Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with CEA

TCS partners with CEA

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To accelerate innovation and deployment of Physical AI solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with CEA, among the world's most innovative research institutions to accelerate innovation and industrialization of Physical AI solutions. Physical AI is focused on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.

TCS and CEA's leading French research institute for intelligent digital systems, will drive the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications. By combining CEA deep expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS' domain knowledge and global scale, the alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use casesfrom manufacturing and logistics to automationultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors.

Key areas of collaboration include:

Versatile Robots: Development of adaptable robots capable of learning and executing diverse tasks in a dynamic environment. Advanced Human-Robot Collaboration: Creation of intuitive, safe, and efficient human-robot interaction systems for industrial environments. Socially Assistive Robots: Creation of robots capable of interacting and assisting humans in social contexts, particularly for personalized support and guidance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 288 pts; FMCG shares in demand

IT shares jump on value buying

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICRA revises rating outlook of Mold-Tek Packaging to 'positive'

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story