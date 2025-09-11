JSW Infrastructure acquires brownfield rail siding at Kudathini, Karnataka

For a consideration of Rs 57 crore
JSW Infrastructure has announced the acquisition of a brownfield Rail Siding in Kudathini, Ballari (Karnataka), through its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Port Logistics. The site spans over 86 acres and was previously owned by Hothur Ispat. The consideration for the transaction is around Rs 57 crore.
The acquisition marks a significant step forward in JSW Infrastructures vision to establish a pan\India logistics network and emerge as a leading integrated logistics player. The Company aims to develop a robust ecosystem of rail\linked terminals and enhance multimodal connectivity through container rail services across strategic industrial corridors. Currently, JSW Infrastructure, along with its subsidiary, operates rail\linked terminals in Panvel (Maharashtra) and Morbi (Gujarat), with a Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) under construction in Arakkonam, Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
The Kudathini siding is being developed into a state\of\the\art Multi\Modal Logistics Park (MMLP). The facility will feature modern land infrastructure, container handling systems, Rail Freight Terminal (RFT) and a fully equipped Inland Container Depot (ICD). Commercial operations are expected to commence within the next six months, with a phased ramp\up. The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 380 crore, including Rs 57 crores for the announced acquisition. This capex will be deployed over the next few years alongside ongoing commercial operations to fully develop the site into a comprehensive logistics hub.
Strategically located near JSW Steels flagship Vijayanagar plant and other JSW Group facilitiesincluding Cement, Paints, and Energythe Kudathini siding offers a significant logistical advantage for the efficient movement and swift evacuation of raw materials, intermediates and finished goods. Its proximity to a well\established industrial ecosystem comprising mining companies, iron ore processors, agri\product companies, and manufacturers of cement, chemicals, and steeloffers significant potential to attract and expand third\party cargo volumes.
