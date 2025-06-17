Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Carborundum Universal Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2025.

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11759 shares. The stock gained 4.15% to Rs.416.65. Volumes stood at 19225 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 46976 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4950 shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.940.00. Volumes stood at 2097 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd notched up volume of 29157 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5639 shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.4,651.05. Volumes stood at 3132 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 4.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.683.90. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 17.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.96% to Rs.140.65. Volumes stood at 17.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

