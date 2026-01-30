India's space economy grows to an estimated $8.4 billion

Indias space economy has grown to an estimated $8.4 billion, with 399 start-ups now operating across launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion systems and space-grade electronics, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has noted. Singh told parliament that the expansion followed key policy decisions taken after 2019 to open the space sector to private participation. A major institutional change, he said, was the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which functions as a single-window interface between private industry and government agencies, including the Indian Space Research Organisation.

