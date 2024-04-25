Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 40.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 12871.30 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra declined 40.86% to Rs 661.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1117.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 12871.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13718.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.20% to Rs 2357.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4831.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 51995.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53290.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

