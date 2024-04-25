Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 40.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 40.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 12871.30 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra declined 40.86% to Rs 661.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1117.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 12871.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13718.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.20% to Rs 2357.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4831.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 51995.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53290.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12871.3013718.20 -6 51995.5053290.20 -2 OPM %8.5413.14 -8.6714.57 - PBDT1420.502015.10 -30 5041.508402.20 -40 PBT959.101524.90 -37 3224.406445.50 -50 NP661.001117.70 -41 2357.804831.30 -51

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

