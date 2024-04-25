Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 49.39% to Rs 114.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1028.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.78% to Rs 411.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1176.951028.90 14 4184.894171.84 0 OPM %15.0712.16 -15.349.31 - PBDT176.30122.48 44 620.89350.47 77 PBT164.22110.71 48 573.14301.81 90 NP114.6176.72 49 411.00207.81 98

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

