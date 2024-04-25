Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 69.47 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 4.61% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 69.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.15% to Rs 40.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 224.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.4757.15 22 224.82207.61 8 OPM %25.2329.61 -24.7527.05 - PBDT19.3518.65 4 62.7661.13 3 PBT17.0916.47 4 54.2153.02 2 NP13.3812.79 5 40.9540.09 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ to Rs 661 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 49.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Laurus Lab slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to 76 cr

Vedanta PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr in Q4 FY24

Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story