Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 13285.60 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 92.63% to Rs 983.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 510.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 13285.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13285.6013101.3013.628.751756.201122.201297.40678.80983.20510.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News