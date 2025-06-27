Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

Tech Mahindra Ltd Falls 0.21%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 6.77% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1687.35. The BSE Teck index is down 0.01% to quote at 18753.48. The index is up 4.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 0.09% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 8.79 % over last one year compared to the 5.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 6.77% over last one month compared to 4.43% gain in BSE Teck index and 3.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1102 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51311 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1807.4 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1209.7 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd Spurts 1.77%

LTTS unveils Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas

U.S. Markets Rally as Durable Goods Surge and Jobless Claims Drop

INR extends winning streak

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story