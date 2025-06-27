LTTS unveils Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas

L&T Technology Services has unveiled its state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas. This investment underscores LTTS' commitment to delivering advanced solutions in AI & Tech and establish more near shore centers tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.



As an ITAR-compliant facility, the center is equipped to design, develop, and test defense-related products and systems. The new design hub will also focus on advanced cybersecurity solutions, including a Security Operations Center (SoC), an enabler for Smart City technologies. Starting with a capacity to house 100 engineers, the center aims to create more than 350 high-skilled jobs in core business segments including Mobility and Tech.