Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.85%, gains for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1683.75, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% gain in NIFTY and a 13.39% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1683.75, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.95, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689.3, up 0.83% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% gain in NIFTY and a 13.39% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

