Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.85%, gains for five straight sessions

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.85%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1683.75, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% gain in NIFTY and a 13.39% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1683.75, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.95, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689.3, up 0.83% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% gain in NIFTY and a 13.39% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auro Pharma Q3 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 846 crore

BSE gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 220 cr

Indices trade near flat line; PSU bank shares decline

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; metal shares shine

PSBs saw record net profit growth of 31.3% YOY in first nine months of FY25

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story