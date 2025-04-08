TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Wheels India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2025.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 36.21 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 556 shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd surged 15.76% to Rs 937.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65 shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd spiked 15.15% to Rs 11.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spurt 13.53% to Rs 345.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2929 shares in the past one month.

Wheels India Ltd exploded 11.82% to Rs 656. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3771 shares in the past one month.

