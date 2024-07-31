Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.15% to Rs 30.13 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 8.89% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.15% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.1330.485.384.271.221.100.670.610.490.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp