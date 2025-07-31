Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 89.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 37.23 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 89.80% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.2330.135.185.381.851.221.280.670.930.49

