Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 980.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 980.68% to Rs 98.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 1246.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1096.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1246.051096.6511.2910.77178.8081.41154.2956.2098.999.16

